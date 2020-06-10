Ohio House passes legislation making cocktails to-go permanent, bill heads to Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio House passed legislation Wednesday to permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants and bars in the state.

The state made the temporary decision to allow customers to purchase two alcoholic drinks, per meal with their take out and delivery orders in April when bar and restaurant dining rooms were shut down due to COVID-19.

House Bill 669 passed in the House Wednesday afternoon by a vote of 84-8, Majority Press Secretary Taylor Jach confirmed.

The bill now heads to the Ohio Senate for consideration.