Ohio House approves 2-year transportation budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Rep. Tom Young (R-Washington Twp.) said Friday the Ohio House has approved a two-year transportation state budget that invests in Ohio’s infrastructure and public transit.

House Bill 74 provides $6.5 billion to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) over the next two fiscal years for the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges, as well as other transportation priorities.

“This budget will significantly improve our state’s infrastructure while creating jobs for hardworking Ohioans,” said Young. “I’m proud to support this bipartisan plan that will keep Ohio moving forward in our economic recovery.”

The transportation budget also provides:

$1.2 billion to the Department of Public Safety (DPS), including increased funding to the state highway patrol

$116 million to the Public Works Commission (PWC) Local Transportation Improvement Program

$30 million to the Development Services Agency (DSA) Roadwork Development Grant Program

2022 appropriations for ODOT include about $333 million in federal stimulus funding from the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed by Congress in December 2020

$126 million of this funding will be provided to local governments to cover lost revenue from pandemic travel restrictions.

ODOT will dedicate $100 million in FY 2022 and 2023 to major new construction projects through the Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC)

$190 million to public transportation, doubling the governor’s proposed investment

The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.