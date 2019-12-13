Ohio group seeking sensible gun regulation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A ballot initiative group seeking what they call sensible gun regulation — has pushed back their effort to seek universal background checks in Ohio.

“People are angry. People are upset. They know that this legislature is going in the wrong direction when it comes to gun violence,” said Dennis Willard with Ohioans for Gun Safety.​

A common refrain from supporters of universal background checks is that 9 out of 10 Ohioans support them.​

But if that’s the case, then why not just push forward with the initiated statute now? A spokesman for Ohioans for Gun Safety says, it’s not that simple.​

“We think that 2021 gives us the best opportunity to have a clear and simple and straight forward conversation with Ohio voters,” Willard said.​

They want to avoid their message being lost in a sea of messages heading into the presidential general election. ​

“Next year is going to be extremely busy in the political world with a lot of volatility,” Willard said.​

Plus, it gives them a chance to convince a new — potentially more favorable — group of lawmakers to back the bill.​

“We will see a new legislature come in January 2021, right as we’re delivering the signatures, they will have an opportunity to pass this. We would hope that they would and save all of us the trouble of doing their job,” said Willard.​

Another reason for waiting to go to the ballot in 2021 is that 2020 could get expensive for political advertising, and when going up against groups with deeper pockets, that could make a difference. ​

