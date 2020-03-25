1  of  3
Breaking News
Fourth person associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Miami County care facilities has died Flyer Obi Toppin to enter NBA Draft Britain’s Prince Charles tests positive for new coronavirus
1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Amy Acton give briefing First at 4 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 111 active closings. Click for more details.

Ohio coronavirus relief bill heads to DeWine’s desk for signature

Ohio Statehouse News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ohio_statehouse_columbus2_98812

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio General Assembly has passed House Bill 197, which will offer provisions to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation now heads to Governor DeWine’s desk for a signature.

Resolutions in the bill include elimination of K-12 state-mandated testing for this year, extending absentee by mail voting for the primary election until April 28, extending the tax filing deadline to July 15, and allows any expired driver’s license or vehicle registration to renew by December 1 with no penalty.

Representative Niraj Antani voted in favor of the bill, saying in part: “Eliminating school testing for this year will provide relief for Ohio’s students as we face this unprecedented crisis. We must prioritize learning in spite of school buildings being closed, but not having standardized tests for one year will not dramatically affect students in the long term.”

“I want to that Senate President Obhof, House Speaker Householder, Minority Leaders Sykes and Yuko, and all members of the Ohio General Assembly who worked for the bipartisan and unanimous passage of House Bill 197. This bill will ensure continuity of government, extended mail-in voting for our primary, clarity for schools and students, relief to workers impacted by COVID-19, and measures to make sure we are prepared to help Ohioans get back to work when this pandemic subsides. I applaud the collaborative work on this bill and look forward to signing it soon,” Governor DeWine said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS