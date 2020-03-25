Ohio coronavirus relief bill heads to DeWine’s desk for signature

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio General Assembly has passed House Bill 197, which will offer provisions to assist with the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation now heads to Governor DeWine’s desk for a signature.

Resolutions in the bill include elimination of K-12 state-mandated testing for this year, extending absentee by mail voting for the primary election until April 28, extending the tax filing deadline to July 15, and allows any expired driver’s license or vehicle registration to renew by December 1 with no penalty.

Representative Niraj Antani voted in favor of the bill, saying in part: “Eliminating school testing for this year will provide relief for Ohio’s students as we face this unprecedented crisis. We must prioritize learning in spite of school buildings being closed, but not having standardized tests for one year will not dramatically affect students in the long term.”

“I want to that Senate President Obhof, House Speaker Householder, Minority Leaders Sykes and Yuko, and all members of the Ohio General Assembly who worked for the bipartisan and unanimous passage of House Bill 197. This bill will ensure continuity of government, extended mail-in voting for our primary, clarity for schools and students, relief to workers impacted by COVID-19, and measures to make sure we are prepared to help Ohioans get back to work when this pandemic subsides. I applaud the collaborative work on this bill and look forward to signing it soon,” Governor DeWine said.