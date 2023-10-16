DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — State lawmakers in Columbus are aiming to crack down on drug and human trafficking through a bill at the Ohio Statehouse.

Ohio House Bill 230 would increase penalties and change the quantities required for trafficking cocaine, fentanyl-related products, heroin and methamphetamine.

Co-sponsors of the bill say even if the bill does not act as an immediate deterrent, individuals will still suffer the consequences of committing the crimes.

“Hopefully over the long-run, we show these individuals that are participating in, ya know, narcotic trafficking, human trafficking, that Ohio is not a place where you want to do that,” said Rep. D.J. Swearingen.

Opponents claim that fighting the spread of drugs should be completed by improving the quality of life in the state, while expanding treatment.

“The bill is designed to pack Ohio’s already overcrowded prison system that has been overcrowded for decades,” ACLU of Ohio Chief Lobbyist Gary Daniels said.

Ohio HB 230 will have its third house committee hearing on Wednesday.

If you see or suspect any type of trafficking in your community, you are encouraged to report it. By contacting Miami Valley Crime Stoppers, you can report crime happening in the Dayton area. You can call 937-222-7867 to stay anonymous.