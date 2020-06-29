Nursing home outdoor visits restart July 20 amid virus rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Outdoor visits will be allowed again at Ohio nursing homes beginning July 20.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he weighed the risk of relaxing the restriction against the importance of family visits to people’s mental well-being.

When assessing their readiness to permit outdoor visitation, nursing homes should consider:



✅Case status in community

✅Case status in nursing home

✅Staffing levels

✅Access to adequate testing for residents/staff

✅Personal protective equipment supplies

✅Hospital capacity — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 29, 2020

It was announced even as spikes in COVID-19 cases were reported in two southwest Ohio counties, Hamilton and Montgomery. DeWine said Vice President Mike Pence shared his concern on a Monday call and has offered federal help. The National Guard is stepping up pop-up testing sites in the area.

Ohio had 51,046 confirmed and probable virus cases as of Monday and about 2,500 deaths.