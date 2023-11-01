DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new bill in Ohio urges congress to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The Ohio House State and Local Government Committee passed House Concurrent Resolution 7 (H.C.R. 7) on Tuesday, Oct. 31. H.C.R. 7 urges congress to enact the Sunshine Uniformity Act of 2023, permanently transitioning Ohio and other states to Daylight Saving Time.

State representatives Rodney Creech of West Alexandria and Bob Peterson of Sabina are sponsors of the resolution.

“Switching to Daylight Saving Time would increase the hours of sunlight in the evenings year-round and could help combat some mental health issues from the darker winter evenings we currently have on standard time,” said Creech. “I’m thankful for the support from committee members on this resolution.

The Uniform Time Act of 1966 enables states the freedom to change to standard time, but not daylight saving time. This change requires a change to federal law.

“Research has shown an increase in automobile accidents the Monday after shifting to Daylight Saving Time due to sleep deprivation,” said Peterson. “The most common cause of death in children under 15 is unintentional injury, and the most common cause of unintentional injury is car accidents. If permanent Daylight Saving Time is one way to reduce car accidents and increase our children’s safety, it certainly deserves our consideration.”

H.C.R. 7 will now move on to the House floor for a vote.