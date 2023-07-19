DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local representative introduced legislation to bring uniformity to utility task vehicles (UTV) regulations in Ohio.

Rep. Phil Plummer of Dayton and Rep. Kevin Miller of Newark both introduced Ohio House Bill 237. Along with creating the same traffic laws and safety regulations across the state, the legislation would change regulations for UTVs to allow commissioners of each county to either allow or prohibit the vehicles on their county and township roadways if signed into law.

“Currently, the laws regarding UTV use are subject to interpretation, leading to confusion and potential inconsistencies in enforcement,” Miller said. “Bringing clear uniformity to traffic laws and safety regulations will make it easier for law enforcement agencies to enforce the rules and for consumers to understand their rights when operating UTVs on public roads.”

Another big focus for the piece of legislation includes the safety of the individuals on and around the UTVs. The representative from Dayton says there will have to be certain items on the vehicles for additional safety.

“When Ohioans are riding in UTVs on our roadways, we want to make sure they are doing it safely,” Plummer says. “That’s why our legislation includes mandatory safety equipment such as a roll cage, two red reflectors, a rearview mirror, a windshield, and seat belts for all occupants. These measures will protect individuals and minimize the risk of accidents and injuries.”

Under the legislation, members of law enforcement would have to check the vehicles for an inspection.

Operators of the vehicles would have to provide proof of financial responsibility, plus getting and displaying a valid registration and plate before driving onto the roadways across Ohio.

At this time, the bill has not been assigned to a committee.