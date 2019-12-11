LaRose refers 18 voters to prosecutors for casting ballots twice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office just wrapped up an investigation into 18 individuals registered to vote in Ohio who may have broken the law by casting a ballot here and in another state for the 2018 mid-term elections.​

“Thankfully in a state with 7.6 million registered voters, to only find a tiny number of these occurrences happening is good news. Voter fraud is extremely rare and we’re going to work to keep it that way,” says Secretary of State Frank LaRose.​

That work involves sharing data with other states.​

“That wasn’t the case just a few years ago in Ohio, you know, we have a data sharing arrangement with other states through a very thoughtful, very bipartisan organization called ERIC.”​

ERIC stands for Electronic Registration Information Center. It takes in data from several states looking for people who voted more than once.​

The Secretary of State’s Office found eight people voted here in Ohio first and then appear to have cast another ballot in another state.​

Another 10 voters did the same in other states casting their second ballot here in Ohio. This happened in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Wayne counties once each, Franklin and Hamilton counties both had two instances — these 10 individuals have been referred to the Ohio Attorney General for investigation.

“My admonition to them is, if you find as I have that there is a credible case here to show that voter fraud occurred, then you should prosecute, because again, the law in Ohio is very clear on this and voter fraud is a felony, it’s no laughing matter,” LaRose said.​

Because this is all still under investigation we were not given names, and we were not told what other states the suspects voted in.​

