COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Lt. Governor Jon Husted said Tuesday that at least three thousand fraudulent claims for unemployment have been made in Ohio over the last three months.
Thieves are posing as workers out of a job to collect money in their name. Husted also warned about the rise in scams to take advantage of those impacted by COVID-19.
“Just know this is out there. Be skeptical, be suspicious. If it’s an unsolicited call or text, if you think something is suspicious, consult with a family member or friend before taking action,” said Husted.
If a citizen receives information about a fake unemployment claim filed on their behalf, they should call the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services immediately.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Miami Valley health agencies prepared if coronavirus cases spike
- Husted: 3,000 fraudulent unemployment claims made in last 3 months
- Could a $4,000 domestic travel credit be part of a second stimulus payment?
- Dayton Children’s ranked in ‘Top 50’ pediatric facilities in the U.S.
- Greene County Fair dates released