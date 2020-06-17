Husted: 3,000 fraudulent unemployment claims made in last 3 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Lt. Governor Jon Husted said Tuesday that at least three thousand fraudulent claims for unemployment have been made in Ohio over the last three months.

➡ @LtGovHusted: Unfortunately, there are people out there who see a crisis as an opportunity to take advantage of others. In perhaps the most widespread scam, criminals are filing fake unemployment claims on behalf of real people who haven't lost their jobs. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 16, 2020

Thieves are posing as workers out of a job to collect money in their name. Husted also warned about the rise in scams to take advantage of those impacted by COVID-19.

“Just know this is out there. Be skeptical, be suspicious. If it’s an unsolicited call or text, if you think something is suspicious, consult with a family member or friend before taking action,” said Husted.

If a citizen receives information about a fake unemployment claim filed on their behalf, they should call the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services immediately.