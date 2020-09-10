House committee holds hearing on repeal of bailout law

FILE  In this April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower of FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. FirstEnergy Corp. President Chuck Jones is telling state lawmakers that a proposal to keep alive its two nuclear plants along Lake Erie is more than just a […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Both Republican and Democratic members of the Ohio House on Thursday urged the repeal and replacement of a nuclear plant bailout law.

The law is at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe and which led to the ouster of the former GOP House speaker. Newly elected House Speaker Bob Cupp created the House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight to consider proposals to repeal House Bill 6 and revive the law it replaced.

Federal prosecutors in July accused former speaker Rep. Larry Householder and four others of shepherding energy company money to efforts to pass the legislation.