Governor recruits for ‘Strong Ohio’ plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine is trying to bolster support for his Strong Ohio plan because GOP lawmakers in both legislative chambers are not making the plan a high priority.​

Speaking at the Ohio Fair Managers annual meeting, DeWine gave reasons why they should care and asked them to lean on elected officials to also support the bill.​

A crowded ballroom of more than a thousand people listened to DeWine prais county fairs for the positive benefits they provide young Ohioans through 4H and FFA opportunities.​

“I just want to thank all of you. The work that you do is so very, very, important. You know, the fairs accomplish…county fairs accomplish, and independent fairs accomplish a lot for a lot of different people but no one’s more important than the kids,” he said.​

His praise was followed with a request to help him get his Strong Ohio plan passed. ​

“You all are leaders in your community, you see the members of the general assembly come to your fairs, you know them. As I said, we had a great working relationship with them, a bipartisan basis, we’ve done a lot of good things in the past year, but we’ve got to do this. We’ve got to do this to make our families safer,” he said.​

Some republican lawmakers were in the crowd to hear his plea as well. ​

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof has said the governor’s bill will be considered, but they are positioning the Stand Your Ground bill to move quicker. The Speaker of the House Larry Householder says they have no plans to deal with the governor’s plan until the Senate finishes work on it.​

