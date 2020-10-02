Governor DeWine signs legislation providing over $3.2 Million to 79th House District

City of Springfield Ohio Sky

Springfield, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Representative Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) praised Governor Mike DeWine’s signing of legislation that will release over $3.2 million in CARES Act funds to the 79th House District. The funds come following the House’s passage of House Bill 614, which Koehler cosponsored.

House Bill 614 appropriates $650 million in CARES Act funding to counties, municipalities and townships in Clark and Greene Counties to fund COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. This CARES funding is in addition to the $525 million provided earlier this year, according to a release from Koehler’s office.

The funds will be distributed as follows:

  • Clifton Village:                       $1,730
  • Donnelsville Village:              $9,405
  • Enon Village:                          $85,981
  • New Carlisle City:                  $200,647
  • North Hampton Village:         $16,865
  • South Charleston Village:       $58,342
  • Springfield City:                     $2,121,677
  • Tremont City Village:             $12,865
  • Mad River Township:             $304,286
  • Springfield Township:            $425,726

The legislation also improves Ohio’s unemployment compensation system, which was overwhelmed by the sudden increase in claims filed due to COVID-19. Included in the improvements to the system is the creation of the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council.

“Our local governments are working hard to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Koehler. “This aid will provide much-needed relief to our communities and ensure important services are kept running.”

Read the full legislation here.

