Gov. DeWine signs Tyler’s Law, calling for improved amusement ride safety protocols

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed bill 189 Wednesday, creating Tyler’s Law, a measure calling for improvement to amusement ride safety protocols, including more inspections and better record keeping.
The move comes after 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell died, and seven others were injured, when the Fire Ball ride broke apart at the 2017 Ohio State Fair.
Tyler had planned to pursue a career with the marines.
An emergency clause in Tyler's Law will allow the bill to go immediately into effect.
