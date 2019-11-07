Gov. DeWine signs pink tax repeal into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Senate bill that included a repeal of the “pink tax” on feminine hygiene products was signed into law by Governor DeWine Wednesday.

Senate Bill 26 provides a tax credit to teachers who purchase their own school supplies. The pink tax amendment was included in this legislation.

State Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) is a cosponsor of the bill and released a statement saying:

“I am grateful to the Governor for signing Senate Bill 26 to repeal the tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products. Through the passage of this bill, Ohioans are witnessing the removal of a gender-based tax discrimination. Women will see a significant amount of savings over the course of their lifetime with the repeal of the pink tax. It is my hope that other states who have not repealed this tax will recognize the great strides the Ohio legislature has taken and follow suit.” State Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg)

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.