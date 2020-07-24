GOP lawmakers promote potential replacement for Householder

Larry Householder

This Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 file photo shows Ohio State Representative Larry Householder (R), of District 72, stands at the head of a legislative session as Speaker of the House, in Columbus. FBI agents were at the farm of Householder on Tuesday morning, hours ahead of a planned announcement of a $60 million bribe investigation by federal prosecutors. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House lawmakers on Friday moved to address the power vacuum created by the arrest of current Speaker Larry Householder amidst a $60 million federal bribery probe.

The names of potential candidates to take reign over the House of Representatives are spilling out — two days after federal officials arrested Householder and four associates over alleged bribes to shepherd an energy bill into law.

One of the candidates is GOP Rep. Bob Cupp. The former Ohio Supreme Court justice has served in the House since 2015 and is promoted as bringing what Householder could not to the House floor: unity. 

