COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — When Ohio House legislative aide Adam Headlee got his hands on a new set of trading cards of Ohio lawmakers, the 25-year-old Republican set out to get each one signed.

His office in Ohio’s state capital was already stuffed with political memorabilia, from campaign buttons to founding father bobbleheads.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Ultimately, all 99 state representatives gave him their John Hancocks. He said lawmakers of both parties were good sports.

Some legislators dated their cards.

One representative, a Democrat, asked to sign in blue. Another, a minister, added a “God Bless You.”

Hoping to confound historians, another scribbled “Drink more Scotch.”