Dr. Acton signs orders lifting some coronavirus restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton has signed two new health orders.

The Director’s “Updated and Revised Order for Business Guidance and Social Distancing” can be read by clicking here. The order states that businesses and organizations are to continue social distancing and outlines prohibited activities.

It states, in part, “The sacrifices and incredible efforts that Ohioans have undertaken, make it possible to begin to lift the mandatory requirements and restrictions that were needed during the initial phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Dr. Acton also signed a document to rescind the April 13 order that the sale of spirituous liquor be restricted in certain instances in certain counties. You can read that by clicking here.