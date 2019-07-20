DeWine urges lawmakers to address school takeover issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Lawmakers decided to put new state takeovers of failing school districts on hold for a year — however, three districts currently under the control of Academic Distress Commissions will remain that way.

There has been a push by lawmakers at the Statehouse to do something about Academic Distress Commissions and now the governor is weighing in, saying the status quo is not acceptable.

“I understand the moratorium and that’s fine, but we have not solved this problem,” he said.

“I think the solutions are on the table, I don’t think we need to think a whole lot more about it other than figuring out exactly what this legislature is willing to do,” he said.

State Senator Teresa Fedor agrees things must change, but says more thinking may be exactly what needs to be done to resolve the issue correctly.

“Our goal should be to ensure that we have an accurate accountability system first before we start applying a flawed accountability system and judging schools based on flawed measurements,” she said.

Despite being in agreement over the need for change, there is still a disconnect between republicans and democrats.

“I will fight tooth and nail and never give up until we have a quality, reliable, honest, verifiable accountability system first,” Sen. Fedor said.

Gov. DeWine added, “The State has to be willing to get involved earlier, I think that’s another part of the solution, let’s don’t wait until the school falls over the cliff.”

According to a spokesman for the Senate GOP caucus, Senate republicans plan to work on this issue when they return after summer break.

