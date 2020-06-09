COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor MIke DeWine says police reform is needed in the state but the push by some groups to defund agencies is “absurd.”
“I can’t imagine what people are thinking about defunding the police. We need police,” DeWine said. “We need police. We need fire. We need emergency responders. These are the people who protect us. They protect our lives.”
DeWine outlined several ways (discussed in the video below) Ohio is responding to the call of protesters to end police brutality and implicit bias in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.
The idea of defunding the police, I just find it, frankly, absurd.Gov. Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- DeWine says defunding police is ‘absurd’ but reforms needed
- Portland police chief steps down, citing need for change amid protests
- Insurance telemarketers fined $225M for a billion robocalls
- Pro Football Hall of Fame to reopen on Wednesday
- Beach water quality advisory in place for Grand Lake St. Marys, Buck Creek