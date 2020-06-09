Live Now
Gov. DeWine holds briefing on COVID-19 in Ohio

DeWine says defunding police is ‘absurd’ but reforms needed

Ohio Statehouse News

by: Kristine Varkony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor MIke DeWine says police reform is needed in the state but the push by some groups to defund agencies is “absurd.”

“I can’t imagine what people are thinking about defunding the police. We need police,” DeWine said. “We need police. We need fire. We need emergency responders. These are the people who protect us. They protect our lives.”

DeWine outlined several ways (discussed in the video below) Ohio is responding to the call of protesters to end police brutality and implicit bias in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The idea of defunding the police, I just find it, frankly, absurd.

Gov. Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio
