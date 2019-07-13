DeWine outlines jail inspection plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – After eight inmates died at a Cuyahoga County Jail last year and other incidents have come to light, Governor DeWine announced a jail inspection overhaul last month.

DeWine told the Ohio Jail Advisory Board the group that will be inspecting the county jails is increasing from 5 and a half to 15 people — and other steps are on the horizon.

The beating of an inmate strapped to a chair by Cuyahoga County officials and the overdose of an inmate who was left for two hours after an officer barely made an attempt to see if they needed assistance are just two examples of concerning conduct at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

“The problems coming out of the Cuyahoga County Jail, I think, fairly early on in our administration got my attention,” he said.

DeWine’s administration has increased the number of people inspecting jails to nearly three times the previous amount. The group now also includes a nurse to assess medical complaints. Still, the governor said running a jail is no easy task.

“It’s tough because of mental health problems, it’s tough because of budget problems, it is tough because so many people are in the jail detoxing today,” DeWine said.

In the meantime, DeWine wants all critical incidents to be reported.

“I think his goal and our goal is to make sure that prisoners are treated with dignity and respect, but also that law enforcement officers are safe and you know doing that work every day,” said Rep. Brigid Kelly.

In the end, DeWine says the population of our jails is very different today than it was 40 years ago, there are more women and individuals suffering from mental illness then there has ever been before.

Moving forward, Gov. DeWine says he plans to work with sheriffs in the months and years ahead to address what he calls the bigger picture issue of dealing with people with mental illness that break the law.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.