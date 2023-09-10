DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to be lowered on Monday.

According to a release from DeWine’s office, flags in Ohio are ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday, Sept. 11. The governor says the lowering of the flags on all public buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset will honor the lives lost during the 9/11 terroristic attacks.

A moment of silence to remember the lives lost is also scheduled for Monday at exactly 8:46 a.m.

Sept. 11, 2023 marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.