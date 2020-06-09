DeWine announces initiatives to reform Ohio law enforcement practices

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday, Governor DeWine announced initiatives to reform law enforcement practices in Ohio.

He says only about half of the state’s law enforcement agencies are certified by the Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board. The board’s standards include topics like community relations and use of force.

This is just my first round of announcements related to meaningful law enforcement reform. Many necessary changes will require legislative action, and we are working on other ideas with the law enforcement community, elected officials, and community organizations. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 9, 2020

DeWine wants the board to add a new standard that guides police on how to handle mass protests, which includes looking at when tactics like tear gas and rubber bullets are necessary.

Gov. DeWine says it’s a top priority to make sure all departments are certified. He also announced plans to create an Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment to attract more minorities and females to law enforcement.

Tuesday’s announcements are just the beginning, he said.

“We’re working with the law enforcement community, we’re working with elected officials, we’re working with community organizations, both local and statewide, as we move forward. So this is not the end, this is just the beginning of our focus on this,” said DeWine.

The governor will work with the state legislature to continue creating long-lasting reforms to law enforcement.