Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 81,746 cases, 3,297 deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state has been released by the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Friday, July 24 a total of 81,746 cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,297 deaths and 10,072 hospitalizations.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

DeWine started Thursday’s briefing discussing the situation surrounding House Speaker Larry Householder’s arrest.

The governor reversed his position on the repeal of House Bill 6. He says it is good policy, but the way it was passed ‘stinks.’ He is now calling for the law’s repeal and replacement.

Gov. DeWine revealed the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. Eight counties have moved to Level 3, including Clark County. Butler County has been downgraded to an orange Level 2.

Added to Watch List:

⬆️ Allen



Upgraded to Red Alert Level 3:

⬆️ Clark

⬆️ Defiance

⬆️ Erie

⬆️ Hardin

⬆️ Henry

⬆️ Lawrence

⬆️ Marion

⬆️ Medina



Downgraded to Orange Alert Level 2:

⬇️ Butler

⬇️ Lorain

⬇️ Summit

⬇️ Wood



Removed from Watch List:

⬇️ Athens pic.twitter.com/h8PWeVRSD7 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 23, 2020

Lt. Governor Jon Husted addressed antibody of blood donors by the Red Cross.

Of 33,538 Ohioans who donated blood, plasma or platelets since June 15, 436 have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. That’s a 1.3% positivity rate.

During the same time period, hospitals and private labs performed 37,803 antibody tests, with 1,624 positives.

Wednesday, Governor DeWine announced a travel advisory for all people who come into Ohio from outside states where there is a positivity rate of 15% or higher.

The advisory also includes anyone from Ohio who visits outside states and comes back home. It is recommended that those visit the following states self quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Ohio:

Florida

Georgia

Alabama

Mississippi

South Carolina

Texas

Arizona

Nevada

Idaho