Clark, Preble counties reach red ‘Level 3’ alert on state’s advisory list

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark and Preble counties are now at a red “Level 3” on the state’s Public Health Advisory map, along with Mercer County. Montgomery County is now at an orange Level 2.

Mercer County tops the list of Ohio’s Top 10 counties ranked by highest occurrence, with Darke County in the second spot and Preble in the fourth.

While Mercer County is starting to see a decrease in case numbers, the area is 2.5 times what is considered “high incidence” by the CDC.

Preble County does meet the CDC’s threshold for high incidence, seeing 71 new cases during the past two weeks. DeWine says compared with the 269 the area has seen through the whole pandemic, “Basically, 25 percent of their cases have arisen in the last two weeks.”

Clark County saw 137 new cases during the past two weeks. From August 5 to August 17, the number of outpatient visits for COVID-19 have gone up from 11 per day to 41 per day. Cases have been linked to multiple small workplace outbreaks and a few long-term care facilities.

