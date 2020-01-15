Bill would make driver cellphone use enough for traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A Democratic state lawmaker in Ohio has introduced a bill that would make using a cellphone while driving reason enough to pull someone over.
State Rep. Mary Lightbody, of Westerville, introduced the measure Tuesday.
The bill follows a call by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last month to make distracted driving a primary offense.
DeWine said that it’s time people realize that texting, making phone calls or surfing the internet while driving is just as bad as driving drunk.
Ohio has seen more than 91,000 distracted driving crashes since 2013. Those crashes injured more than 47,000 people and killed 305.
