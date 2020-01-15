Breaking News
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Bill would make driver cellphone use enough for traffic stop

Ohio Statehouse News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police_warning_about_distracted_driving_0_20180515201412

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A Democratic state lawmaker in Ohio has introduced a bill that would make using a cellphone while driving reason enough to pull someone over.

State Rep. Mary Lightbody, of Westerville, introduced the measure Tuesday.

The bill follows a call by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last month to make distracted driving a primary offense.

DeWine said that it’s time people realize that texting, making phone calls or surfing the internet while driving is just as bad as driving drunk.

Ohio has seen more than 91,000 distracted driving crashes since 2013. Those crashes injured more than 47,000 people and killed 305. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS