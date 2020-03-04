Bill would ban abortion in Ohio if high court overturns Roe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A state lawmaker is introducing legislation that would ban abortion in Ohio if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Republican state Rep. John Becker says he wants the state to be prepared if the nation’s high court overturns the 1973 decision legalizing abortion. His bill would ban all abortions in Ohio except those to save a woman’s life or prevent substantial and irreversible harm.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports eight states have similar laws that would take effect after a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Several other states have pre-existing bans that also would go into effect.