Attorney General secures $600M from Equifax

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio is getting at least seven million dollars in the Equifax settlement — but proving you deserve some of the 300 million dollars set aside for consumers could be tough.

Five of the seven million dollars Ohio gets will be deposited into the state’s general revenue fund, the other two will go toward paying for the consumer protection group that brought the lawsuit forward.

Meanwhile, 300 million dollars has been set aside for people who’ve had their information stolen.

“This is the biggest consumer information breach in history and by far the largest settlement over it,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Consumers can get up to 20 thousand dollars but getting your hands on that cash may not be easy.

“You do have to show that you were hurt, and that’s going to be different from case to case to case,” Yost said.

You could also get money if you paid fees to accountants or attorneys, or for credit monitoring — document shipping fees, postage, milage and phone charges could also qualify.

Yost adds, “In a complex thing like this there is a lot of rules and that’s why it’s important to get involved, sign up on the website so you can have some help sorting all that out.”

That website tool has not yet been set up — but you can sign up on the federal trade commission’s website to be notified when it is.

Even if you don’t get cash — you could still get free credit monitoring for 10 years or if you were a minor when the breach happened and were affected you could get 18 years of free credit monitoring.

