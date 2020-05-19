COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With Ohio’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) set to reopen May 26, Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted said there is no need for Ohioans to rush to their local office.
“The one thing that we’re trying to prevent is everybody rushing out to the BMV on Tuesday thinking that they have to be there, that they have to renew their license, and then creating the problem of not being able to handle everybody at the BMV, creating crowding, spacing and those issues,” Husted said during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing. “That’s the last thing that we want to have happen.”
Instead, Husted suggested utilizing the BMV’s online services, which includes registration renewals, scheduling a driving exam, reinstating a suspended license, and more.
In addition, due to Ohio’s state of emergency declaration, expired licenses and ID cards are still valid, Husted said, due to legislation that extends the grace period for renewal.
“Don’t worry about that,” he said. “Don’t feel that you have to run out and do this on Tuesday just because the BMV is open.”
If someone does have to go to the BMV, Husted said they should utilize the Get In Line Online tool to set up a time they can arrive at the BMV.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Kroger Health offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Soin Medical Center
- Maryland bar to use inner tube tables to properly social distance customers amid pandemic
- Yellowstone National Park begins partial reopening
- As Ohio BMV opens, Husted says no reason to rush to offices
- Search underway for missing Ohio teen