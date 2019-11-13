Antani introduces bill to eliminate tax on college textbooks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) introduced legislation Wednesday that would exempt college textbooks from the sales tax.

Antani said in a release a recent study found that the average cost of a required college textbook is $97. At this cost, a student can feasibly spend thousands of dollars for textbooks over the duration of their college career. This bill would provide financial relief for students and their parents to combat the ever-rising costs to attend college, according to the release.

“The absurd rise of college costs must be combatted. A little bit of extra money can go a long way for a college student. This tax cut will do just that and make college more affordable to all Ohioans,” Antani said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.