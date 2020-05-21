All high school student athletes can resume in-person training on May 26

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the state has reached an agreement with the Ohio High School Athletic Association to allow student athletes to begin in-person training on May 26.

Skills training will be allowed for all sports, including contact sports. The announcement was made during Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing.

“While the plans for the school year in the fall are still being discussed, we do know that skills training and conditioning for student athletes is important to start now,” Husted said. “Proper training and conditioning are not only essential for skill development, but they can also properly condition athletes to reduce their risk for injury.”

The skills training includes, but is not limited to, weight training, agility training and other types of conditioning.

The guidance for the skills training can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov/responsiblerestartohio.

“This was a joint effort between our working group that was looking at the these issues and the Ohio High School Athletic Association,” Husted said.