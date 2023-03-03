YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State rallied past Detroit 71-66 in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League men’s basketball tournament.

The Penguins trailed by as many as 8 but took the lead for good late in the second half. YSU held Detroit without a field goal in the final 4:19 of the game.

Watch the video above for highlights from tonight’s game and to hear from the Penguins.

Adrian Nelson led YSU with 20 points while Dwyane Cohill added 17. Brandon Rush also reached double-figures, finishing with 15.

Antoine Davis led the Titans with 22 points in the setback. Mar Tankersley finished with 14 while A.J. Oliver scored 13. Gerald Liddell chipped in with 12.

Detroit’s tournament run comes to an end with a record of 14-19.

YSU improves to 24-8 on the season. The Penguins advance to face Northern Kentucky in the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament on Monday at 7 p.m. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.