STAMFORD, Connecticut (WKBN) — One Ohio athlete has signed a deal with the WWE and she could be stepping into the ring soon.

On Thursday, the WWE announced that they signed 15 athletes to their Next In Line (NIL) program and one of them is a Youngstown State University Penguin, senior YSU basketball standout Mady Aulbach of Beaver Falls.

The Blackhawk High School native has averaged 2.8 points per game, 1.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game in her career at YSU.

According to the press release, all athlete NIL partnerships will feature access to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Athletes will also have resources with guidance for brand building, media training, communications, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations. Aulbach is getting her MBA-Business Digital Marketing from YSU.

The WWE established its Next In Line Program in 2021 to recruit and develop potential future WWE Superstars. Aulbach could earn a WWE contract after completing the program.