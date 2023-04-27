KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCMH) — Over the course of the next three days, hundreds of college football players will realize a dream when their name is called to become a member of an NFL franchise.

The NFL draft begins Thursday night and once again, a wide selection of players from Ohio colleges will be selected in the draft.

Among these players are eight former Ohio State Buckeyes, including three that are projected to be picked in the first round; quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Many other former Buckeyes and players from other Ohio schools are expected to be taken between Thursday and Saturday, with even more being signed as undrafted free agents in the days after. Of the more than 300 NFL draft prospects, more than a dozen players from nearly six Ohio colleges are in the prospect pool.

Here is a look at the available prospects from Ohio schools:

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

C.J. Stroud

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Position: Quarterback

Quarterback Projected selection: No. 1-5 overall

No. 1-5 overall One thing to know: Only Ohio State player to be named a Heisman finalist twice since 1982.

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 05: Paris Johnson Jr. #77 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on November 05, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Paris Johnson Jr.

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Position: Offensive lineman

Offensive lineman Projected selection: No. 6-12 overall

No. 6-12 overall One thing to know: Consensus All-American in 2022 who allowed just 14 pressures on more than 440 pass-blocking snaps.

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Projected selection: No. 11-20 overall

No. 11-20 overall One thing to know: Missed a majority of 2022 season after a record-breaking Rose Bowl performance (15 catches, 347 yards, 3 touchdowns).

Dawand Jones

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Position: Offensive lineman

Offensive lineman Projected selection: Late 1st-Early 2nd round

Late 1st-Early 2nd round One thing to know: Named to second All-Big Ten team twice in 2021 and 2022 standing at 6 feet 8 inches tall.

Luke Wypler

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Position: Offensive lineman

Offensive lineman Projected selection: 2nd-3rd round

2nd-3rd round One thing to know: Among top-20 players in scouting combine bench press with 29 successful reps.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 31: Tyler Scott #21 of the Cincinnati Bearcats carries the ball after making a catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Tyler Scott

School: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Position: Wide receiver

Wide receiver Projected selection: 3rd-4th round

3rd-4th round One thing to know: Named a member of the 2022 All-AAC second team with 899 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Zach Harrison #9 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts following a play in the third quarter of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Zach Harrison

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Position: Defensive lineman

Defensive lineman Projected selection: 3rd-4th round

3rd-4th round One thing to know: Made all-Big Ten in three consecutive seasons, including a first-team all-conference nod in 2022.

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman (14) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ronnie Hickman Jr.

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Position: Defensive back

Defensive back Projected selection: 4th-5th round

4th-5th round One thing to know: Named to second-team all-Big Ten by conference coaches in 2021.

Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks (11) catches the ball during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Karl Brooks

School: Bowling Green

Bowling Green Position: Defensive lineman

Defensive lineman Projected selection: 5th-6th round

5th-6th round One thing to know: Named to first-team all-MAC after recording 10 sacks in 2022 season.

Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) plays during an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Ivan Pace Jr.

School: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Projected selection: 5th-6th round

5th-6th round One thing to know: Consensus All-American in one season with the Bearcats. Also won conference defensive player of the year and named a finalist for Butkus and Chuck Bednarik awards in 2022.

Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle (81) in action during an NCAA college football game against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Josh Whyle

School: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Position: Tight end

Tight end Projected selection: 6th-7th round

6th-7th round One thing to know: Cincinnati native who owns the program record for touchdown catches by a tight end with 15, five more than former UC tight end and current Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 31: Cameron Brown #26 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after breaking up a pass during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cam Brown

School: Ohio State

Ohio State Position: Defensive back

Defensive back Projected selection: 6th-7th round

6th-7th round One thing to know: Honorable mention all-Big Ten in 2021.

Youngstown State tailback Jaleel McLaughlin, center, rushes against Michigan State’s Xavier Henderson, left, Jeff Pietrowski (47), and Jacub Panasiuk during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 42-14. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Jaleel McLaughlin

School: Youngstown State

Youngstown State Position: Running back

Running back Projected selection: Undrafted

Undrafted One thing to know: Set career-high marks throughout 2022 season. Named third-team All-American by Associated Press in 2021.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Tre Tucker #1 of the Cincinnati Bearcats catches a touchdown pass against the Temple Owls in the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on November 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Tre Tucker

School: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver Projected selection: Undrafted

Undrafted One thing to know: One of eight wide receivers to run a 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds or quicker at the scouting combine.

Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor sets prior to the play during an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 45-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Leonard Taylor

School: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Position: Tight End

Tight End Projected selection: Undrafted

Undrafted One thing to know: Played in at least 10 games for the Bearcats across five seasons, ending his college career with 60 games played.

Bowling Green tight end Christian Sims (88) in action against the South Alabama during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Christian Sims

School: Bowling Green

Bowling Green Position: Tight End

Tight End Projected selection: Undrafted

Undrafted One thing to know: Named to all-MAC team in 2022.

Kent States’ Marvin Pierre in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Marvin Pierre

School: Kent State

Kent State Position: Linebacker

Linebacker Projected selection: Undrafted

Undrafted One thing to know: Recorded 96 tackles and forced two fumbles in 11 games for the Golden Flashes in 2022.

Cincinnati cornerback Arquon Bush runs to the locker room during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Arquon Bush

School: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Position: Defensive back

Defensive back Projected selection: Undrafted

Undrafted One thing to know: All-AAC honorable mention in 2022.

NFL draft – First round order

Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints) Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets) New England Patriots New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers) Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco 49ers via Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

*The Miami Dolphins forfeited its first-round selection for violating the NFL’s anti-tampering policy.