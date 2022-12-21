Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
52°
Sign Up
Dayton
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch
WDTN 2 NEWS Stream
Video Center
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
What’s on WDTN?
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
NewsNation Now
NewsNation Channel Finder
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
News
Miami Valley News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Tell Me Good News
Dayton Gas Prices
Real Estate
Recalls
As Seen on 2 NEWS
U.S. and World
Washington-DC
Entertainment News
Jamie’s Journey
Coronavirus in Ohio
Animals
Automotive News
Most Read on WDTN.com
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
BestReviews
Stacker
Border Report
Lottery
Top Stories
Victim of 1991 stabbing seeks release of attacker
Video
Yellow Springs police officers to get body cameras
Video
School district sued over trans student’s bathroom …
Humane Society of Greater Dayton remembers Betty …
Weather
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Count
Weather Stories
Jamie’s Journey
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Weather Alerts
Daily Forecast
7 Day & Hourly Forecast
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Traffic
Traffic Headlines
ODOT Cameras
Sports
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bearcats
OSU
Cleveland Browns
Operation Football
Operation Football Scoreboard
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
Show Your Stripes
NFL Draft
Indy 500
Masters Report
Top Stories
2 Sports’ Jack Pohl recaps Bengals’ Wild Card win
Video
Top Stories
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Cincinnati bar
Browns interview Seahawks’ assistant coach
KPD Honor Guard displays colors during Bengals game
Video
C.J. Stroud declares for the NFL Draft
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Living Dayton Sponsored Content
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Chuy’s Delicious Veggie Enchiladas
Video
Top Stories
BestReviews: The Best Products for Your At-Home Gym
Video
Top Stories
Music and Art: ‘An Intimate Afternoon of Chamber …
Video
Town and Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Henrietta!
Video
Jollity’s Fresh and Colorful Beet Salad
Video
Say Goodbye to Acne with Jiva Med Spa
Video
Working For You
Remarkable Women
Food For Friends
Coats for Kids
I Love Dayton
Clear the Shelters
Senior Sendoff
Back to School
Pledge of Allegiance
Community Calendar
Saving You Money
Health Awareness
Financial Tips
United Rehabilitation Services
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Secret Smiles
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Going dry: How a Dayton bottle shop cut out alcohol
Video
Top Stories
Oak Tree Corner helping children cope with grief
Video
Greenville apparel company donates shirts to local …
Video
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
About WDTN
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
WDTN Newsletters
Contests
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
School Closing Enrollment
School Closings Administration
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Youngstown State Penguins
Youngstown State University awarded nearly $900,000
Top Youngstown State Penguins Headlines
Quick Links
Dayton Dragons
Cincinnati Bengals
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Trending Stories from WDTN.com
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Woman’s body found in Dayton after fatal shooting
2 teens taken into custody after Xenia shooting
Chipotle caves, will allow orders for ‘hacked’ item
Car traveling on I-680 riddled with bullets, 2 dead
Police seek car suspected in hit-and-run crash
WATCH: Fairmont student befriends deer on family …
Multiple fire depts. called for house fire
Ohio’s new election law raises concern for military …
School district sued over trans student’s bathroom …
Most Read on WDTN.com
Latest Video from 2 NEWS
Dayton officials discuss what Dr. Martin Luther King …
2 teens taken into custody after Xenia shooting
Ohio’s new election law raises concern for military …
Alzheimer’s Association talks FDA approved drug, …
Cancer mortality rate sees decrease in the U.S.
2 Sports’ Jack Pohl recaps Bengals’ thrilling Wild …
Woman’s body found in Dayton after fatal shooting
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events held across …
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events held across …
Deputies called to 2 Xenia shootings
More than 60 volunteers help search for missing Dayton …
Brigid’s Path 200th Baby
Ohio arts organizations to receive $50M in grants
C.J. boys suffer first loss of season, 62-55 against …
Allen leads Dunbar past Pickerington North 58-53
VCU stuns Dayton 63-62
Friday night Operation Basketball
Walk it off: How taking short walks can combat health …
Stay Safe: Ohio EMA offers rebates for tornado shelters
Avelo Airlines holds inaugural flight out of Dayton
More Videos
Latest stories from NewsNation
West
Friends question California lawyer’s death at Mexican …
Banfield
Criminologist: I’ve seen students like Bryan Kohberger
Entertainment
Fans claim owner ‘rigged’ Miss Universe pageant
Dan Abrams Live
Police find video of toddler with gun, arrest dad …
Business
Texas brewery cancels rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse
Southwest
Dallas Zoo: 2nd cut found in monkey habitat
Find out how you can watch
Latest stories from The Hill
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, House GOP trade …
Biden documents case marks Garland’s latest test
Schumer, McCarthy working relationship off to rocky …
Biden knocks ‘fiscally demented’ Republicans in MLK …
Kerry says he backs UAE oil company chief as leader …
Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at Martin Luther …
More from The Hill
Humane Society of Greater Dayton remembers Betty …
Ohio’s new election law raises concern for military …
Cancer mortality rate sees decrease in the U.S.
Dayton officials discuss what Dr. Martin Luther King …
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS
Trending Stories
One dead after shooting at Ohio grocery store
Woman’s body found in Dayton after fatal shooting
2 teens taken into custody after Xenia shooting
Chipotle caves, will allow orders for ‘hacked’ item
Car traveling on I-680 riddled with bullets, 2 dead
Drying out today, windy & cool
More from Storm Team 2
Don't Miss
Miamisburg Schools holding town hall events
“Black Ghost” 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE heads …
District Market to hold grand opening in Dayton
Hocking Hills State Park to hold annual winter hike
Tornado shelter rebate process opening
As Seen on 2 News
Humane Society of Greater Dayton remembers Betty …
Ohio’s new election law raises concern for military …
Cancer mortality rate sees decrease in the U.S.
View All As Seen on 2 NEWS