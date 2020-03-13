Closings
There are currently 35 active closings. Click for more details.

XFL ends new season due to Coronavirus

Sports

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — The XFL, restarted with its 1st season this year, has ended its regular season play.

Until Thursday evening, they had planned to continue with games, even though the Seattle home game would have been in an empty arena without fans.

The announcement came after numerous sports organizations and events have ended their seasons, tournaments, and postponed games for at least two weeks.

Currently, The Houston Roughnecks were leading the league with a 5-0 record.

XFL sent a tweet that they are still paying their players their base pay and that they will return in 2021.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS