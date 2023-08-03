XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a perfect 10-0 regular season for the first time in program history, Xenia football returns plenty of talent as the Buccaneers look to build off last year’s success while keeping their eyes on this season’s goals.

But their 2022 campaign was cut short as the Buccs fell to Little Miami in the first round of the playoffs following their undefeated regular season.

“Regardless of what happened in the past, we’re going to keep staying present, being in the moment every single day. And if we stay process driven, not result driven, and keep focusing on the process, we’re going to be in good shape,” said head coach Maurice Harden.

“I think we know what it takes to go 10-0 like last year. I think that people are going to expect us to do great things. And I think we will,” said senior quarterback Gavin McManus.

Xenia takes on Beavercreek in their week 1 matchup.