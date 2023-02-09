VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy scored 11 unanswered points in the 4th quarter of the Div. 1 girls basketball first-round sectional to tie the game, but Xenia held off the Trojans’ late rally to secure a 44-37 victory which marked the program’s first playoff win since 2011.

The Buccaneers now advance to the second round of the sectional round to face another Miami Valley League foe in Sidney.

The Yellow Jackets went on an eight-game winning streak to end the regular season with an undefeated, 18-0 record in league play for the outright Valley title for a fourth consecutive year.

Tip off for the second round sectional matchup is Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Vandalia-Butler High School.

Troy finishes its season 8-15 overall and 8-10 in the MVL.