WSU’s Merriweather is HL Coach of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS/DAYTON – Fresh off capturing its second Horizon League regular season championship in three seasons, the Wright State women’s basketball has received five Horizon League honors, the league announced Monday morning, headlined by Coach of the Year selection Katrina Merriweather.
The honor is the second in three seasons for Merriweather, joining her 2018-2019 Coach of the Year selection. Merriweather recorded her 100th career coaching victory on January 8 and has since tallied nine more wins heading into the postseason.
Junior Angel Baker was named to the All-League First Team for the second consecutive season and senior Tyler Frierson was named to the All-League Third Team. Freshman Emani Jefferson was named to the All-Freshman Team, while Frierson rounded out the awards with her selection to the All-Defensive Team for the second time in her career.
Baker, a 5-8 junior from Indianapolis, IN, has started and play in 20 of the team’s 22 games averaging 34.0 minutes per game and 17.1 points per game while pulling down 101 rebounds and 341 total points. The guard tallied her 1,000th career point on the road against Purdue Fort Wayne earlier this season and turned in a season-high 29 points at home against Green Bay. She has collected seven 20-plus point outings this season, including four consecutive.
Frierson, a 6-4 center from Long Beach, CA, started all 22 contests for Wright State this season, averaging 17.4 minutes per game, 8.2 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game (184 total) which ranks her fourth in the Horizon League. The center has tallied seven double-figure scoring outings while posting eight double-digit rebounding games, including a season-high 13 rebounds three different times this season.
Jefferson, a 5-6 guard from North Port, FL, has appeared in all 22 games for the Raiders, starting nine, averaging 21.4 minutes per game, the most of any freshman on the roster this season. She is averaging 8.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. The guard has tallied 177 total points while turning in eight double-digit outings, including a career high 18 points on the road against Northern Kentucky.
Wright State will open the Horizon League Tournament as the No. 1 seed Tuesday, March 2 by hosting the lowest remaining seed for a 2 p.m. matchup in the quarterfinals. The winner advances to the semifinals in Indianapolis on March 8.
Player of the Year: Macee Williams, IUPUI
Coach of the Year: Katrina Merriweather, Wright State
Freshman of the Year: Nneka Obiazor, Youngstown State
Defensive Player of the Year: Mariah White, Cleveland State
Sixth Player of the Year: Destiny Leo, Cleveland State
All-League First Team
Mariah White, Cleveland State, Senior, Guard
Macee Williams, IUPUI, Senior, Center
Megan Walstad, Milwaukee, Redshirt Sophomore, Forward
Kahlaijah Dean, Oakland, Junior, Guard
Angel Baker, Wright State, Junior, Guard
All-League Second Team
Caitlyn Hibner, Green Bay, Senior, Forward
Rachel McLimore, IUPUI, Junior, Guard
Brandi Bisping, Milwaukee, Senior, Forward
Lindsey Duvall, Northern Kentucky, Junior, Guard
Mary Dunn, Youngstown State, Redshirt Senior, Forward
All-League Third Team
Kaela Webb, Detroit Mercy, Junior, Guard
Ivy Turner, Northern Kentucky, Sophomore, Guard
Tyler Frierson, Wright State, Senior, Center
Nneka Obiazor, Youngstown State, Freshman, Forward
Chelsea Olson, Youngstown State, Senior, Guard
All-Freshman Team
Destiny Leo, Cleveland State, Guard
Sol Castro, RMU, Forward
Jaida McCloud, UIC, Guard/Forward
Emani Jefferson, Wright State, Guard
Nneka Obiazor, Youngstown State, Forward
All-Defensive Team
Mariah White, Cleveland State, Senior, Guard
Rachel McLimore, IUPUI, Junior, Guard
Megan Walstad, Milwaukee, Redshirt Sophomore, Forward
Grayson Rose, Northern Kentucky, Senior, Forward/Center
Tyler Frierson, Wright State, Senior, Center