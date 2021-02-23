WSU’s Merriweather is HL Coach of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS/DAYTON – Fresh off capturing its second Horizon League regular season championship in three seasons, the Wright State women’s basketball has received five Horizon League honors, the league announced Monday morning, headlined by Coach of the Year selection Katrina Merriweather.

The honor is the second in three seasons for Merriweather, joining her 2018-2019 Coach of the Year selection. Merriweather recorded her 100th career coaching victory on January 8 and has since tallied nine more wins heading into the postseason.

Junior Angel Baker was named to the All-League First Team for the second consecutive season and senior Tyler Frierson was named to the All-League Third Team. Freshman Emani Jefferson was named to the All-Freshman Team, while Frierson rounded out the awards with her selection to the All-Defensive Team for the second time in her career.

Baker, a 5-8 junior from Indianapolis, IN, has started and play in 20 of the team’s 22 games averaging 34.0 minutes per game and 17.1 points per game while pulling down 101 rebounds and 341 total points. The guard tallied her 1,000th career point on the road against Purdue Fort Wayne earlier this season and turned in a season-high 29 points at home against Green Bay. She has collected seven 20-plus point outings this season, including four consecutive.

Frierson, a 6-4 center from Long Beach, CA, started all 22 contests for Wright State this season, averaging 17.4 minutes per game, 8.2 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game (184 total) which ranks her fourth in the Horizon League. The center has tallied seven double-figure scoring outings while posting eight double-digit rebounding games, including a season-high 13 rebounds three different times this season.

Jefferson, a 5-6 guard from North Port, FL, has appeared in all 22 games for the Raiders, starting nine, averaging 21.4 minutes per game, the most of any freshman on the roster this season. She is averaging 8.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals. The guard has tallied 177 total points while turning in eight double-digit outings, including a career high 18 points on the road against Northern Kentucky.

Wright State will open the Horizon League Tournament as the No. 1 seed Tuesday, March 2 by hosting the lowest remaining seed for a 2 p.m. matchup in the quarterfinals. The winner advances to the semifinals in Indianapolis on March 8.

Player of the Year: Macee Williams, IUPUI

Coach of the Year: Katrina Merriweather, Wright State

Freshman of the Year: Nneka Obiazor, Youngstown State

Defensive Player of the Year: Mariah White, Cleveland State

Sixth Player of the Year: Destiny Leo, Cleveland State

All-League First Team

Mariah White, Cleveland State, Senior, Guard

Macee Williams, IUPUI, Senior, Center

Megan Walstad, Milwaukee, Redshirt Sophomore, Forward

Kahlaijah Dean, Oakland, Junior, Guard

Angel Baker, Wright State, Junior, Guard

All-League Second Team

Caitlyn Hibner, Green Bay, Senior, Forward

Rachel McLimore, IUPUI, Junior, Guard

Brandi Bisping, Milwaukee, Senior, Forward

Lindsey Duvall, Northern Kentucky, Junior, Guard

Mary Dunn, Youngstown State, Redshirt Senior, Forward

All-League Third Team

Kaela Webb, Detroit Mercy, Junior, Guard

Ivy Turner, Northern Kentucky, Sophomore, Guard

Tyler Frierson, Wright State, Senior, Center

Nneka Obiazor, Youngstown State, Freshman, Forward

Chelsea Olson, Youngstown State, Senior, Guard

All-Freshman Team

Destiny Leo, Cleveland State, Guard

Sol Castro, RMU, Forward

Jaida McCloud, UIC, Guard/Forward

Emani Jefferson, Wright State, Guard

Nneka Obiazor, Youngstown State, Forward

All-Defensive Team

Mariah White, Cleveland State, Senior, Guard

Rachel McLimore, IUPUI, Junior, Guard

Megan Walstad, Milwaukee, Redshirt Sophomore, Forward

Grayson Rose, Northern Kentucky, Senior, Forward/Center

Tyler Frierson, Wright State, Senior, Center