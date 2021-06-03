WSU’s Hamilton named First Team All-American

TUSCON/DAYTON – Already having earned Horizon League Player of the Year honors, Wright State’s Quincy Hamilton has been named a first team Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division I All-American, the organization announced on Thursday. The 17-man first team, chosen by performances up to regional playoffs and picked by the staff of Collegiate Baseball newspaper, features 12 conference players or pitchers of the year.

Hamilton becomes the first Wright State player to earn All-America honors since former Raider Peyton Burdick earned four All-America honors following the 2019 season, including being named a second team All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

“What a tremendous honor for Quincy to be a first team All-American. He has such an awesome story and it’s great that the world got to see his talent this year,” head coach Alex Sogard said. “It comes as no surprise that he is regarded as one of the best outfielders in the country. Not only has he has worked his tail off, but he is such a humble kid and a great representation of our program. I’m extremely proud of him and all the hard work he’s put in to earn this accolade.”

Entering the NCAA Regional, Hamilton has started all 46 games for Wright State, hitting for a .368 overall average with 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 61 RBI with 75 runs scored. Hamilton has had 19 multi-hit games this season with eight games with three or more hits and 16 multi-RBI games. He hit at least one home run in six of eight Horizon League series.

Hamilton leads the country in total runs scored (75), runs per game (1.63) and walks per game (1.17), while he is second nationally in total walks (54). Additionally, his on-base percentage (.532) is third in the country, he is No. 8 in the country in RBI per game (1.43) and his .749 slugging percentage is ninth nationally.

Wright State begins NCAA action in the Knoxville Regional on Friday night against regional host Tennessee. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN3.