DAYTON – The Wright State women’s basketball game between the Raiders and Marshall on Tuesday, Nov. 30, as well as contests with HL foes Purdue Fort Wayne and Cleveland State, scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 5, have been canceled due to COVID-19 implications resulting from positive cases within the program’s tier one individuals.

Per League regulations vetted by multiple membership groups and approved by the Horizon League Council, the contests will be considered a forfeit. The games are canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Additionally, the Marshall game has been canceled and has been declared a no contest at this time.

Wright State is now scheduled to go on the road to Abilene Christian on Sunday, Dec. 12 before returning home for an Education Day contest on Wednesday, Dec. 15 against Lake Erie at the Nutter Center.