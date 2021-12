DAYTON – The Wright State women’s basketball game between the Raiders and Indiana scheduled for Tuesday night, December 21, has been canceled due to COVID-19 implications resulting from positive cases within Wright State’s tier one individuals.

The game has been canceled and has been declared a no contest at this time.

Tuesday night was set to be the sixth meeting all-time between Indiana and Wright State. The Raiders next scheduled games are December 31 at UIC and January 2 against IUPUI.