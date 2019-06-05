WSU's Burdick selected in third round by Marlins

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAIRBORN, Ohio - Peyton Burdick, a redshirt junior outfielder for the Wright State baseball team, was selected by the Florida Marlins in the third round and 82nd overall.

Last week, the Batavia, OH native was named a second-team All-American as he led WSU to a 42-17 record. Burdick, the Horizon League Player of the Year and first-team member, led the Raiders to the conference regular-season title, hitting .407 in 59 games in right field. He also led WSU with 87 hits, 18 doubles, 15 homeruns and 72 RBI with 79 runs scored, 60 walks, 156 total bases and 24 stolen bases. He ranks nationally in many categories: batting average (8th), walks (5th), total bases (9th), runs (4th) and homeruns (43rd).

"I'm so happy for Peyton!," WSU first-year head coach Alex Sogard said. "It's a lifelong dream to hear your name called in the draft, so I'm thrilled Peyton was able to accomplish that dream. He's worked very hard and gone through a lot to get to this point so I hope he just enjoys the moment with his family and friends."

Burdick is the 34th WSU player drafted overall. He is the third highest to ever be drafted for Wright State baseball behind Brian Anderson, who went third overall in the first round in 1993 to the California Angels and Keith Gordon, who went 47th overall in the second round of 1990 draft by the Cincinnati Reds. A record five Raiders were selected in the 2016 draft. The first Raider drafted was WSU Hall of Famer Bob Grote by the New York Mets in the 12th round in 1976.

The Raiders won the Horizon League regular-season title for the third time in four years under Sogard.

