FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – It is a great day to be a Wright State Raider. The men’s basketball team defeated Northern Kentucky 72 to 71 in a game that came down to the wire Tuesday night.

The Raiders clinched their spot in the NCAA Tournament. The victory was even sweeter in an arena full of students and fans who were all decked out in gold and hunter green.

“It’s awesome to be a Raider because we travel well. We were in Indianapolis which is two hours away from right here in Dayton and it was just fantastic to see the crowd of alumni there supporting our Raiders as well as the fact that we had 40 students in the student section there with us. It was just fantastic,” Jonathan Ciero, student body president, said.

That energy will now carry students all the way to the start of the NCAA Tournament next week. It was even more special for some as they close out their final chapter at Wright State with a college basketball tournament run.

“The last time we won our conference tournament like that was actually before I came to Wright State, so it’s really cool to be able to see the fact that we managed to win the tournament while I was here. We had a few very, very close runs the last few years, but I’m just really happy to see us win the conference tournament and to be able to go dancing,” Ciero said.

It was also a surreal moment for Shea Neal and Parker Testa who actually got to call the game. Neal is the general manger of WWSU 106.9 and Testa is the sports director.

“It came full circle for me. I started when I was 18 years old, and was very shy and kind of uncomfortable in situations like that. And to see my final basketball game at Wright State end with a big time come back against the archrivals to win the championship game. It’s not just a bigtime game, it’s the stuff that movies are made of, it’s the stuff that stories are made of,” Neal said.

They know how much a college basketball tournament run means for the Raiders.

“For a small-mid major school like Wright State to win the conference and get an NCAA Tournament bid is really big for the school. Just really happy for the campus community and the athletic department as a whole, it couldn’t have happened to a better group of people,” Testa said.

Now they are ready to go dancing and cheer on their favorite team next week.

“To see the work that they put in and to see the people they are off the court. and how that translates to the players they are on the court. Nobody deserves it more than these guys and it’s an absolutely phenomenal feeling to see them go to the NCAA Tournament,” Neal said.