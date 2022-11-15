DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After defeating Louisville at the buzzer this past weekend, Wright State men’s basketball returned home and picked up its second straight win with an 80-71 win over Bowling Green at the Nutter Center on Tuesday night.

Amari Davis led the Raiders with 19 points on the night, his highest scoring game as a new member of this WSU team. Brandon Noel had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Trey Calvin added 15 points on the night.

Up next, the Raiders stay at home to host Defiance on Thursday at 7 p.m.