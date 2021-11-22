NAPLES, FL – The Wright State men’s basketball team staged a second half comeback attempt, but it came up just short on Monday afternoon as the Raiders fell to George Washington 74-63 in the first of three games at the Naples Invitational.

The Raiders (1-3) now face off with James Madison on Tuesday afternoon in a 12 p.m. tipoff. James Madison dropped its first game of the tournament earlier on Monday to Kent State, 79-64, and enters Tuesday’s meeting with Wright State now 4-1 on the season. Fans can follow the action several ways – via live stats, by watching on Flo Hoops or by tuning in on WZDA 103.9 FM. Chris Collins and Jim Brown will have all the play-by-play on the radio.

Down 10 at the break, Wright State used a late charge to pull back into things behind a 9-0 scoring run to cut the George Washington advantage to 63-58 with 5:15 remaining. George Washington had an answer, however, responding with a 6-0 run of its own that was aided by three Raider turnovers and a pair of missed Wright State shot attempts that pushed the margin back up to double-digits over the next minute-plus to seal the contest.

Tanner Holden finished with a game-high 24 points, including 17 in the second half, on 10-of-21 shooting while filling his stat line with eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes of action. Grant Basile turned in the only double-double of the afternoon with 13 rebounds and 11 points, but saw nine of his 11 points come from the free throw stripe. Tim Finke was the third and final Raider in double figures, chipping in 12 points and nine rebounds.

In his first collegiate action, AJ Braun turned in eight points on 4-of-5 shooting with a pair of rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench.

Wright State finished the afternoon shooting 35 percent (23-of-65) from the floor but was just 3-of-13 from the three-point line. The Raiders did finish 14-of-18 at the free throw stripe, including 11 makes in the second half as they pushed for their comeback.

George Washington shot 48 percent (29-of-61) and hit six three-pointers as four players finished with double figures, led by James Bishop’s 18 points. Joe Bamisile (15 points), Ricky Lindo Jr. (12 points) and Brendan Adams (10 points) also were in double-digits scoring.

The Raiders outrebounded George Washington, 41-39, but also had three more turnovers (13-10) that lead to 16 George Washington points off those giveaways.