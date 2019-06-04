WSU Men claim first Horizon League all-sport award

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved

Fairborn, OHIO (WDTN) - Wright State won the men's golf championship and three other regular-season titles to win the 2018-19 Men's All-Sports Trophy, while Milwaukee captured the women's soccer and women's cross country crowns to win the Horizon League's Women's All-Sports Title, announced the League office on Monday.

The Raiders claim their first-ever Men's All-Sports Title since the awards inception during the 2006-07 season. WSU men's golf won its first HL title since 2004 after trailing by four strokes entering the final round. In addition, the Wright State men's soccer team and baseball team won outright regular season titles, while the men's basketball team captured a share of the regular season title for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

