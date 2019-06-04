Sports

WSU Men claim first Horizon League all-sport award

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 09:49 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:49 PM EDT

Fairborn, OHIO (WDTN) - Wright State won the men's golf championship and three other regular-season titles to win the 2018-19 Men's All-Sports Trophy, while Milwaukee captured the women's soccer and women's cross country crowns to win the Horizon League's Women's All-Sports Title, announced the League office on Monday.

The Raiders claim their first-ever Men's All-Sports Title since the awards inception during the 2006-07 season. WSU men's golf won its first HL title since 2004 after trailing by four strokes entering the final round. In addition, the Wright State men's soccer team and baseball team won outright regular season titles, while the men's basketball team captured a share of the regular season title for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local