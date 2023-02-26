INDIANAPOLIS/DAYTON – The Wright State men’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a win at Detroit Mercy Saturday afternoon and will be the No. 7 seed for the 2023 Barbasol Horizon League Championship that begins next week, the League announced late Saturday night.

The Raiders (17-14) will face No. 10 Green Bay at the Nutter Center in first round action on Tuesday, February 28 at 7 p.m., with the broadcast on ESPN+. A win Tuesday night will advance Wright State to a quarterfinal matchup on the road Thursday night.



Raider season ticket holders can log into their online account to pay for their tickets now. The deadline to purchase before season ticket holder seat locations are opened to the general public will be Monday, February 27 at 5 p.m. Tickets for the general public are on sale via this link.



Wright State swept the season series against Green Bay (3-28), with Brandon Noel’s 32 points on January 12 leading to a 99-67 win on the road in Wisconsin before three Raiders finished in double figures, led by Trey Calvin’s 18 points, in the 77-46 homecoming win inside the Nutter Center on January 28.



Tuesday’s first-round action also includes No. 6 Robert Morris hosting No. 11 IUPUI and No. 8 Detroit Mercy hosting 9th-seeded Purdue Fort Wayne.



No. 1-seeded Youngstown State, No. 2 Milwaukee and No. 3 Cleveland State await their quarterfinal opponents. Fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky and fifth-seeded Oakland also have first round byes and will play each other at NKU on Thursday night. Quarterfinal round winners will advance to Indianapolis for the semifinals on March 6 and the championship on March 7.



Complete information on the 2023 Barbasol Horizon League Championship can be found here.