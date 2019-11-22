WSU earns first NCAA soccer tournament win

Fairborn, OHIO (WDTN) Grant Basile turned in a pair of career-bests on Wednesday night, tallying 19 points and pulling down six rebounds to lead the Wright State men's basketball team to an 81-55 victory over Urbana inside the Nutter Center in a campus site game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Basile recorded eight points and five rebounds in the first 20 minutes, following that up with an 11-point second half while adding a pair of blocks on the defensive end of the floor. His 19 points led a Raider trio of double-digit scorers, as Cole Gentry finished with 13 points and Loudon Love added 12 points to go along with a game-high seven rebounds. In total, 11 different Wright State players contributed in the scoring column.

Urbana would find the first points of the night and trailed by two at 11-9 at the 12:22 mark of the first half before Wright State extended the margin to a comfortable advantage by going on an 18-7 run between the under 12- and under 4-minute media timeouts. The Raiders took a 19-point lead into the second half, growing the margin throughout the second 20 minutes on the way to the night's final score.

As a team, Wright State finished the night shooting 55 percent (33-for-60) rate from the floor, including connecting at a 63.6 percent mark in the second half. The Raiders hit 10 three-pointers (47.6%), led by Gentry's three from long distance and two triples each from James Manns and Trey Calvin. Basile got in on the three-point action as well, collecting his first career bucket from deep during the second half.

In all, 21 of Wright State's 33 made baskets came off assists, with Jaylon Hall and Skyelar Potter leading the way with five assists each while Calvin added four.

Defensively, the Raiders outrebounded Urbana 38-27, with 27 of those coming on the defensive glass. Along with Love and Basile's 13 combined boards, Jordan Ash and Potter each pulled down five rebounds of their own. Wright State forced Urbana into 19 turnovers, turning those into 23 points, while collecting 10 steals on the night.

Shaunn Monroe finished with 11 points to lead Urbana as the lone double-digit scorer, who also saw Tehree Horn tally eight points for the visitors.

Wright State now makes the trip to Estero, Florida for three games in the Gulf Coast Showcase. The bracketed-style tournament will see the Raiders take on Weber State on Monday afternoon before games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with the Raiders and Weber State, the field also includes Murray State, La Salle, Miami, Drake, Northeastern and South Alabama.