WSU baseball headed to Knoxville regional

Fairborn, OHIO (WDTN) – Fresh off its fourth Horizon League Championship in the last six seasons, the Wright State baseball team is headed to the Knoxville Regional as the No. 4 seed and will take on Tennessee in its opening game. The Raiders learned their opponent Monday afternoon as part of ESPN’s live Selection Show.



The Raiders will take on the No. 1-seeded Volunteers at 6 p.m. on Friday in their first game of the regional. Joining Wright State and Tennessee in the regional bracket is No. 2 seed Duke and No. 3 seed Liberty.

Wright State clinched its ninth NCAA Division I appearance on Saturday afternoon with a 21-3 victory over Milwaukee in the 2021 Horizon League Championship at Nischwitz Stadium. The Raiders rolled through the three games in the tournament, outscoring their opponents 40-10 in the wins. The Raiders last NCAA appearance came in the 2018 Stanford Regional and they also appeared in the 2016 Louisville Regional final before falling to the host Cardinals.



Entering the regionals, Wright State leads the country in six national categories: Batting Average (.342), On-Base Percentage (.451), Slugging Percentage (.578), Doubles per Game (2.74), Scoring (10.6 per) and Total Runs (488). The Raiders’ 126 total doubles is No. 2 in the country, while their 207 total drawn walks are No. 7 nationally and the pitching staff’s strikeout-to-walk ratio is 3.29, which is No. 8 nationally.



Wright State enters the NCAA Championship with a 35-11 overall record, while Tennessee holds a 45-16 mark and is the No. 3 overall seed in the Championship. Duke enters the weekend 32-30 and Liberty is 39-14.



Wright State and Tennessee have met four times previously, including the Raiders taking two of three games in a weekend series in Knoxville last season shortly before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first meeting was a midweek matchup in Knoxville during the 2007 season. The Raiders are 1-2 against Duke, with the lone meeting a weekend series in March 2005, and have never faced Liberty.